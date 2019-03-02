Affordable housing business likely to boost outlook for Bandhan Bank

After months of subdued sentiment, recent developments suggest Bandhan Bank's investors can expect better times ahead. A slash in the goods and services tax (GST) from 8 per cent to 1 per cent on affordable housing — announced earlier this week — has provided some relief to investors.

The development should provide an upward thrust to the recently approved acquisition of Gruh Finance — an affordable housing arm of HDFC. Subdued demand in the real estate sector had made investors pessimistic about growth of the expensive acquisition by Bandhan. “With ...