After a $1-trillion wipeout, emerging markets bank on large fiscal stimulus

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus wrap: Chinese doctor who first warned about virus outbreak dies
Coronavirus outbreak in China an opportunity for Indian exporters
Indian IT, telecom safe-haven bets amid coronavirus scare: BNP Paribas
Coronavirus wrap: India reports second patient; China death toll over 300
Coronavirus LIVE: Four Indians on board cruise ship test positive
-
With the world reeling from one of the biggest risk sell-offs since the 2008 global financial crisis, more coronavirus-fueled declines in emerging markets may only be tempered by the prospect of coordinated central bank action or large fiscal stimulus.
More than $1.1 trillion was wiped off the value of developing-nation stocks and bonds last week as the economic impact of the coronavirus worsened. Currencies and equities rounded off February with back-to-back monthly declines, while bond spreads widened by the most since August.
Developing assets tumbled in the five days through Friday as oil prices crashed and investors piled into havens, with US Treasury yields dropping to all-time lows. Little was spared. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of emerging equities dropped 7.3 per cent, the most since 2011. The Russian ruble, South African rand and Colombian peso all weakened more than 4 per cent against the dollar.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU