After a $1-trillion wipeout, emerging markets bank on large fiscal stimulus

With the world reeling from one of the biggest risk sell-offs since the 2008 global financial crisis, more coronavirus-fueled declines in may only be tempered by the prospect of coordinated central bank action or large

More than $1.1 trillion was wiped off the value of developing-nation stocks and bonds last week as the economic impact of the worsened. Currencies and equities rounded off February with back-to-back monthly declines, while bond spreads widened by the most since August.

Developing assets tumbled in the five days through Friday as crashed and investors piled into havens, with US Treasury yields dropping to all-time lows. Little was spared. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of emerging equities dropped 7.3 per cent, the most since 2011. The Russian ruble, South African rand and Colombian peso all weakened more than 4 per cent against the dollar.