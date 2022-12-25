JUST IN
FPIs invest Rs 11,557 crore in equities during Dec; Covid to drive flows
Mcap of 10 most valued firms erodes by Rs 1.68 trn; Reliance biggest drag
Sebi initiates detailed study of fees, expenses charged by mutual funds
IFFCO to soon launch nano DAP at Rs 600/bottle of 500 ml; sees huge savings
Bharat Highways InvIT files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 cr
Markets post biggest 1-day loss in nearly 3 months, Sensex ends below 60K
Sebi to review fees and expenses charged by mutual fund companies
Fear of sustained aggressive monetary policy by US Fed rattles investors
Sensex tumbles over 950 points: Top 5 factors behind Friday's market crash
Why have FPIs turned negative on India?
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Mutual funds see muted growth in 2022, expect better days in new year
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

After a year of outperformance, Indian equity markets to see turbulence

The second half of 2023 is likely to be promising on the hope of uncertainty easing

Topics
Equity markets | Indian equity markets | Market news

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The highlight of 2022 for Indian equity markets was its resilience and its better performance vis-a-vis its global peers. The road ahead, however, is likely to be bumpy, at least during the first half of 2023. A combination of stretched valuations, global headwinds, and peaking is likely to take some sheen off Indian equities.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Equity markets

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 12:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.