After FPIs, domestic brokers' lobby voices concern over T+1 settlement

After overseas investors group, brokers lobby Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) has expressed concerns over the proposal to halve the settlement cycle to so-called T+1.
The move will increase the working capital requirement for brokers, raise the work load on the system and will leave little room for contingencies, Anmi has said in a letter to the chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India, Ajay Tyagi.
Last month, Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (Asifma), a foreign portfolio investor (FPI) lobby group, had shot a letter to the markets regulator and the finance ministry highlighting operational difficulties for FPIs if the settlement cycle is halved.
The concerns raised by Anmi throws light on the issues that even the domestic participants could face.
“At present, the Indian banking system is not geared up to fully clear the cheques in one day. Clients staying in remote villages or towns even today prefer using cheque facility instead of net banking for transferring funds from their bank accounts. Needless to say at broker’s end working capital requirements will double. It will be broker that will need to make pay in and payout,” Anmi has said.
The brokers’ body has also highlighted that a shorter settlement cycle would leave little room for error.
“Members could have connectivity issues due to natural calamities like cyclone, heavy rains disrupting network connectivity issues. As of now members have time to meet this emergency situation but once we move to T+1 settlement cycle there could be hardships when we may not be able to meet the pay-in / pay-out timeline,” the letter says.
The move will also increase the work load on the banks and depository participants(DPs)—who play a crucial role in the trading ecosystem.
“Banks and DPs with the capital markets will need to extend their working hours so that clients can move funds and securities on ‘T’ day itself. There are lots of clients whose trading account and DP a/c with different banks. Such clients will suffer hardship in giving instruction by slip for transferring securities payin,” Anmi has said.
Asifma it is letter had highlighted issues such as time zone differences, forex challenges and increase in cost of trading. The Hong Kong-based body has even warned that shortening the cycle could discourage large investors from taking positions in the domestic market.
In the letter, Anmi has said Sebi to address the issues faced by both domestic participants as well as FPIs before implementing the new T+1 settlement system.
“FPIs are critical to Indian markets success. Hence, T+1 proposal discourages FPIs to invest efficiently as they would need to bring in money on the trade day itself which may not be feasible due to different time zones,” Anmi has said requesting the market regulator to set up an a joint committee to deliberate on various issu
