Ajanta Pharma surges 11% on strong Q3 performance; profit jumps 61% YoY

surged 11 per cent on Thursday, a day after the company reported strong set of numbers for December quarter of the current fiscal (Q3FY20).

The company repored 61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit at Rs 108 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. It had posted profit of Rs 67 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operation stood at Rs 651 crore, up 34 per cent YoY while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 73 per cent YoY to Rs 186 crore.

For the nine months period, revenue from operation stood at Rs 1,906 crore, up 24 per cent against Rs 1,540 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA at Rs 540 crore against Rs 431 crore, up 25 per cent while Profit after tax (PAT) or net profit at Rs 339 crore against Rs 298 crore, up 14 per cent.

During the quarter under review, India sales grew 12 per cent YoY to Rs 195 crore. Research and development (R&D) expenses were Rs 35 crore, which is 5 per cent of the operating revenue, the company said in its press release. "During nine months FY2020, R&D expenses were Rs 114 crore (9 Months FY 2019 Rs 136 crore) which is 6 per cent of operating revenue," it added.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) of the company stood at Rs 12.32, against Rs 7.60 in the year-ago quarter.

At 10:45 am, the scrip was trading 7.55 per cent higher at Rs 1,285 a piece on the BSE. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading 38 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 41,181 levels.