Alphageo (India) freezes at 20% upper circuit on strong growth outlook

-
ALSO READ
Once a prized asset, is oil giant ONGC nearing the end of the road?
Raising production, reviving existing fields can multiply gains for ONGC
ONGC's existential problem: India's exploration conglomerate running empty
Stocks to watch: ONGC, BHEL, LIC Housing, Ashok Leyland, PTC India, RailTel
These lesser-known firms set to make a mark in India's oil and gas sector
-
Share of Alphageo (India) were locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit band at Rs 409.50, also its 52-week high, on the BSE on Monday on expectation of strong earnings growth during the financial year 2021-22 (FY22). Till 01:36 pm, a combined 914,000 equity shares had changed hands and there were a combined buy orders for 89,000 shares on the NSE and BSE.
Alphageo is India's largest onland integrated seismic services player in the private sector. The company is engaged in providing geophysical data acquisition, processing and interpretation services for oil and gas exploration companies. Its services include 2D and 3D geophysical and related services (geophysical data acquisition, processing and interpretation) for the oil and gas sector.
"The company has an order pipeline in excess of Rs 360 crore. In the second half of the financial year 2021-22, the company will focus on completing a major part of these projects. Moreover, we are hopeful of securing some projects towards the close of the financial year, which will further bolster our order book as we enter FY23," Alphageo said in FY21 annual report.
During the financial year 2020-21 (FY21), the Company completed part of the contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for Acquisition of 2D Seismic Data in un-appraised on land areas of Indian Sedimentary Basins of India. The remaining study will happen in FY22.
Growing global demand, high value, declining production and constant pressure for finding new mineral deposits captivate not only India’s but also the world’s outlook towards strategically important minerals.
As a first step to increase India’s self reliance in minerals, the Government, through the Geological Survey of India, is inviting the private sector to undertake a survey of the Indian landmass to identify potential mineral deposits. This is providing interesting opportunities for players to widen their capability bandwidth, the company said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU