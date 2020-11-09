Amber Enterprises plunges 7% on profit booking post Sept quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Amber zooms 28% in 2 days after govt ban on import of ACs with refrigerants
Amber Enterprises rallies 9%, hits record high after launching QIP issue
Amber Ent dips 9% in 2 days on profit booking after completion of QIP issue
Consumer electronics shares gain as import of ACs with refrigerants banned
Adani Ent hits fresh 52-week high on healthy operational performance in Q2
-
Shares of Amber Enterprises slipped 7 per cent to Rs 2,155 on the BSE in the early morning trade on Monday as investors booked profits on the stock after the company reported disappointing SEptember quarter results. Its profit after tax plunged 77 per cent to Rs 3 crore in Q2FY21 due to lower revenues. The consumer electronics company had clocked a profit of Rs 12 crore in the year-ago quarter. It posted a net loss of Rs 24 crore in June quarter of FY21.
With today's fall, the stock of Amber Enterprises has corrected 15 per cent from its all-time high level of Rs 2,544 touched on October 19, 2020. In the past six months, however, the market price of the company has more-than-doubled at the bourses, as compared to a 34 per cent rally recorded by the S&P BSE Sensex.
In Q2FY21, the company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins declined 134 basis points to 4.8 per cent due to de-operating leverage playing out considering the dip in revenues.
Revenue from operations, meanwhile, declined 35 per cent to Rs 408 crore from Rs 623 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The lower demand in room air conditioning (RAC) segment led to subdued revenues for Q2FY21.
However, after almost a washedout Q1FY21, Amber Enterprise reported a good recovery in topline led by increase in the sales of RAC and component and mobility division respectively.
The management said RAC, consumer durable and electronics industry have witnessed a positive momentum in Q2FY21. The channel inventory levels are back to normalized levels and should anticipate good growth for October-March (H2FY21).
According to a recent notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), imports of air conditioners with refrigerants have been prohibited. The management believes this will open up opportunities for domestic manufacturing as now importing completely build units (CBU’s) without refrigerants will be cost ineffective.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU