Amul ramps up milk supply to Maharashtra to bridge deficit after floods

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), owner of the brand, has ramped up its milk supply to Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra to bridge the deficit due to the death of nearly 1,000 milch animals and an acute shortage of fodder due to the recent floods in the western parts of the state.



The floods, which lasted for nearly a week, cause severe damage to properties, standing crops and animal husbandry in the state.

Leading milk suppliers in Maharashtra, including Gokul and Warna, have faced a huge decline in daily procurement of milk from farmers in western Maharashtra. Disruption in transportation services also resulted in supply cuts to the cities like Mumbai and Pune, which have estimated daily consumption of 6 million litres and 2.5 million litres, respectively. The two cities depend on milk arrivals from many states, including Gujarat and Karnataka.





“We are currently supplying 1.9-2.0 million litres daily for consumption in Mumbai and Pune. We have increased our supply by 0.5 million litres to meet the supply deficit in both these cities. There is no supply shortage of milk in these cities as of now. If the need arises, we are ready to supply more,” said R S Sodhi, managing director, GCMMF.

When asked about procurement of milk to supply additional quantity to Maharashtra, Sodhi said: “We are procuring from Gujarat and also parts of Maharashtra to meet the additional demand. We have not raised the selling price of our milk.”