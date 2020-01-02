Apex Frozen, Avanti Feeds, Jet Airways gain over 100% from 52-week lows

A sharp recovery in mid-and-smallcap stocks has seen the stock price of 24 stocks more-than-double from their respective one-year lows since August.

The share price of (India), Apex Frozen, Avanti Feeds, Dixon Technologies, Shipping Corporation of India, Essel Propack, BF Utilities, Godawari Power & Ispat, JBM Auto, Indiabulls Real Estate, and RPG Lifesciences appreciated in the range of 104 per cent to 153 per cent in this period.

The S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap index bounced back with 17 per cent gain each from their respective 52-week lows touched on August 23, 2019.

Shares of (India) were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit for third straight day to Rs 32.60 on Thursday, amid reports that Hinduja Group is preparing a bid to buy the grounded carrier.

The UK-based group, run by brothers Gopichand Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja, plans to submit an expression of interest by the January 15 deadline, signaling its intent to make a formal offer, Bloomberg reported quoting unnamed sources. Hinduja is seeking a partner to bid, the report said.

The seventh meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) of is scheduled to be held on today, January 02, 2020. The CoC would seek fresh Expression of Interest (EoI). The stock has risen 116 per cent from its record low level of Rs 15.10 touched on October 22, 2019.

The stocks of Essel Propack (up 127 per cent) and RPG Lifesciences (up 104 per cent) have seen their prices jump more than 100 per cent after reporting a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2019 (Q2FY20).

Essel Propack reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin expansion by 270 basis points (bps) year on year (YoY) to 20.9 per cent in Q2FY20, driven by favorable mix shift and productivity improvement. Higher revenue share from the personal care category and the cost efficiency measures initiated by the new management team of Blackstone supported the growth.

RPG Lifesciences had reported four-fold jumped in its profit before tax (PBT) to Rs 12.04 crore in Q2FY20. The company, engaged in manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products, had a PBT of Rs 3.1 crore in the year ago quarter. The management attributed the turnaround performance to focus on prescription demand generation, sales force effectiveness, product portfolio augmentation, sales health/ hygiene and operational excellence (OPEX) control.

Shares of hit a 52-week high of Rs 429, up 5 per cent today. The stock has surged 25 per cent in the past two trading days on the back of heavy volumes. The company is one of the integrated producers and exporters of processed ready-to-cook shrimp in India. It has seen its share price zoom 126 per cent from its 1-year low value of Rs 190, touched on August 23.

In Q2FY20, the company’s EBITDA margin improved 270 bps to 15.4 per cent from 12.7 per cent. While volumes remained flat, stabilization of shrimp prices with an upward trajectory aided better profitability for the quarter gone by. The management believes that going forward, the company’s key growth drivers to be optimum utilization of expanded capacities, enhanced product offering like Ready-to-Eat and foray into new market.