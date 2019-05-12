April outflows underscore waning appetite for fixed-maturity plans

Turbulence in the debt market has been weighing on investors in fixed-maturity plans (FMPs), close-ended mutual fund (MF) schemes that invest largely in corporate papers. The sizeable net outflows witnessed in this segment has underscored the trend.

Last month, FMPs garnered a paltry sum of Rs 384 crore, while redemptions came in at Rs 18,028 crore —translating into the net outflow of Rs 17,644 crore. This was the highest outflow among all debt categories in April. “A lot of FMPs matured last month and investors have been deciding against re-investing," said a senior ...