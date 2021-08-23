Arvind Fashions soars 10% on raising Rs 439 crore from marquee investors

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see over 300% PAT rise; asset quality key
Highest-ever fundraising via IPOs in FY21; FY22 will be tough: Analysts
Here is why analysts think ICICI Bank is the new growth leader post Q4 nos
ICICI Bank hits record high post stellar Q1; slips later on profit booking
ICICI Bank's Q1 net surges 78% to Rs 4,616 cr as provisions fall sharply
-
Shares of Arvind Fashions hit a 52-week high of Rs 263.50 as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday after the company’s board approved the preferential allotment of equity shares aggregating to Rs 439 crore to various marquee investors, including promoters at the price of Rs 218.50. In the past eight trading days, the stock of the country’s leading casual and denim player has rallied 33 per cent on the BSE.
“The marquee investors who participated in the fundraise are Akash Bhanshali, existing shareholders including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, various foreign institutional investors (including University of Notre Dame Du Lac, GP Emerging Markets Strategies L.P., The Ram Fund L.P.), Ashish Dhawan and other investors. Aura Merchandise Pvt. Ltd., a promoter entity has also participated in the preferential issue for an amount of Rs 40 crore,” Arvind Fashions said in a press release.
With this fundraise, the company said it completes the capital requirement needed for growth and navigating any uncertainties. With a focused strategy of profitable growth, the company is unlikely to require any more funding in the near to medium term, it said, adding that it will also be utilised towards de-leveraging the balance sheet.
“With the latest fundraise; the company has raised capital worth Rs 1,450 crore in the last two years (two right issues, strategic sale to Flipkart & V-Mart). The company’s gross debt had ballooned from Rs 670 crore in FY18 to Rs 1,210 crore in FY20 (cumulative negative FCF: around Rs 1,000 crore in FY19-21). Of total Rs 1,450 crore, Rs 760 crore has already been utilised towards debt reduction and funding WC requirements (gross debt: Rs 913 crore as on June-2021),” ICICI Securities said in a note.
The company has restructured its business model through discontinuing loss-making brands (GAP, Hanes, New Port, The Childress Place) and selling its loss-making format ‘Unlimited’. Its key focus now remains on strengthening its six high conviction brands. Prudent capital allocation, better working capital management and debt reduction trajectory would be the key monitorables, going ahead, the brokerage firm said.
At 10:23 am, Arvind Fashions was trading 8 per cent higher at Rs 258.40 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.42 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.6 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU