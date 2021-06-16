As mandatory gold hallmarking kicks in, manufacturers push for exemption

There was anxiety in Zaveri Bazaar here after the first phase of the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery kicked off on Wednesday in 256 districts as the new rule is also applicable to manufacturers and wholesalers of jewellery.

A mid-size ornament maker in Sewri — the jewellery manufacturing hub in central Mumbai — said that there is now a rush to get registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards. ''We manufacture jewellery on behalf of big stores which sell hallmarked jewellery under their brands. Now, we will have to get jewellery hallmarked on their behalf ...