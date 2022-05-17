Aurobindo hits 2-year low; dips 11% in a week on USFDA's 6 observations

-
ALSO READ
Aurobindo Pharma down 5% on USFDA warning letter for Hyderabad unit
Aurobindo's Veritaz acquisition unlikely to add much value: Analysts
What is USFDA's Form 483?
Nifty Pharma may have bottomed out; Aurobindo, Glenmark can rally up to 10%
TMS Ep170: Ambuja and ACC, Sonam Wangchuk, IPO size, USFDA's Form 483
-
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were under pressure as it hit new 52-week low of Rs 536.40, down 2.6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise upbeat market. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.8 per cent or 930 points at 53,904 at 12:23 pm.
The stock of pharmaceutical company slipped 11 per cent in the past one week after the company received six observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Unit VII.
The stock price of Aurobindo Pharma quoted its lowest level since May 2020. Besides that, the stock nearly halved or down 49 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 1,043 that it had touched on May 26, 2021.
“The USFDA inspected company’s Unit VII, an oral manufacturing facility situated at Jedcherla, Hyderabad, from 2nd to 10th May 2022. At the end of the inspection, we have been issued a ‘Form 483’ with six observations,” Aurobindo Pharma said on May 10, 2022.
Given this, the company has assured that it will respond to the USFDA within a stipulated timeline as well as work closely with the drug regulator to close the observations.
Meanwhile, analysts at ICICI Securities expect Aurobindo Pharma’s adjusted profit after tax (PAT) to de-grow 30.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 557.90 crore in March 2022 quarter (Q4FY22). "Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins are expected to decline by 450 bps YoY to 16.8 per cent. Subsequently, EBITDA is likely to decline 21.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,001 crore. That apart, revenues are expected to remain flat YoY to Rs 5,974 crore," the brokerage firm added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU