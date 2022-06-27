Auto Index hits 7-month high; Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp rally up to 13%

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit falls 28%; revenue drops 14% to Rs 7,422 cr
Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto: Near-term headwinds may keep auto shares volatile
Analysts cautious on auto stocks amid uneven recovery
Hero MotoCorp to ride high on volumes and low valuation, say analysts
Maruti Suzuki's exports hit record high of 238,376 units in FY22
-
Shares of automobile companies continued their northward movement as the S&P BSE Auto index hit seven month high on hopes of positive sales momentum in June. Meanwhile, stable commodity prices are benefitting the domestic automobile space.
At 02:05 PM, the Nifty Auto index was up 1.6 per cent at 26,841 points, as compared to 1.3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 53,0401 points. The auto index hit a seven month high of 26,903.54 in intra-day trade. It traded at its highest level since November 18, 2021. With this, it has recovered 28 per cent from its 52-week low level of 21,083 that it had touched on March 8, 2022.
In the past one week, the S&P BSE Auto index rallied 10 per cent, as against 3.3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Among individual stocks, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bosch and TVS Motor Company have gained in the range of 10 per cent to 13 per cent during the week. Besides that, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, MRF, Ashok Leyland, Minda Corporation, Bajaj Auto and Cummins India gained between 6 per cent and 9 per cent.
However, the profitability of auto sector has been adversely impacted due to disruptions in supply chain (chip availability) and increase in key commodity prices namely crude and metals amid ongoing geo-political tensions.
Analysts believe that the positive management commentary on stable commodity prices coupled with improvement in chip availability suggests a step towards resolution of supply chain disruptions.
That apart, the pick-up in monsoon season with cumulative rainfall pegged at -7 per cent of LPA and excise duty cut on fuel (Rs 8/litre on petrol, Rs 6/litre on diesel) in May 2022 will be beneficial for the auto sector. "The excise duty cut on fuel would lower running costs of vehicles and give impetus for new vehicle sales. Besides that, the decline in global crude prices (down around 10 per cent plus from recent highs) is a positive in terms of RM costs (crude derivatives- plastics)," the brokerage firm said.
Meanwhile, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services’s channel checks indicate that CVs maintain a positive growth momentum on a sequential basis in June 2022. "Tractor volumes are also likely to trend higher in a seasonally strong month. Further, 2-wheelers volumes would be better for most OEMs thanks to a ramp-up in production. In comparison, PV volumes should be a mixed bag for listed OEMs," the brokerage firm added.
Among OEMs, Emkay Global is positive on Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Escorts. In the ancillaries segment, they prefer Motherson Sumi and Minda Industries.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU