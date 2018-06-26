Avanti Feeds turns ex-stock split; stock surges 19%

-
ALSO READ
Avanti Feeds extends rally on stock split, bonus issue plan
Avanti Feeds, Waterbase extend fall on growth concerns
Oil India gains 2% on fixing record date for 1:2 bonus issue
Shrimp exporting companies fall up to 8% after US hikes anti-dumping duty
Jubilant FoodWorks, Emami turn ex-bonus in ratio of 1:1
-
The company has fixed June 27, 2018 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the members for sub-division of equity shares from face value of Rs 2 each to Re 1 each and issue of bonus equity shares of Re 1 each in the ratio of 1:2, i.e. one equity share of Re 1 each for every two equity shares of Re 1 each (i.e. after sub-Division of shares).
The board of directors of Avanti Feeds at their meeting held on May 9, 2019 had approved the bonus issue and sub division of equity shares. Since then the stock had underperformed the market by falling 35% as compared to 0.43% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Monday.
Thus far in the current calendar year 2018, the stock tanked 38% against 4% rise in the benchmark index till yesterday. During the previous calendar year 2017, shares of Avanti Feeds zoomed 416% as compared to 28% rise in the Sensex.
At 09:39 am; the stock was trading 16% higher at Rs 606 on the BSE. On comparison, the Sensex was trading flat at 35,490, up 0.06%. A combined 1.17 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU