Avenue Supermarts, V-Mart, Trent: Strategies for retail sector stocks

Reliance Industries' retail arm - Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) - got its first equity investment of Rs 7,500 crore from global technology investment firm, Silver Lakes. The investment for a 1.75 per cent equity stake values the retail business at Rs 4.21 trillion ($57 billion).

Recently, RIL acquired Future Enterprise Limited's (FEL) consumer business for a purchase consideration of around Rs 24,713 crore. The acquisition, according to Moody's, will strengthen the retail footprint of India's largest organised retailer. The development also brought back focus on the ...