JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

MARKETS: SGX Nifty signals gap-up start; Tega Industries to list today
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Bajaj Consumer, Bata show reversal on charts; buy and hold: Vaishali Parekh

After the correction, the stock of Bata India has taken support near the trendline support zone of 1,850 and has indicated a reversal to bottom out

Topics
Stock calls | Bata India | Bajaj Consumer

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock.com
Photo: Shutterstock.com

BUY BAJAJ CONSUMER | CMP: Rs 200.70 | TARGET: Rs 240-260 | STOP LOSS: Rs 185

The stock has witnessed a decent erosion in recent times, bottoming out near 184 zone. It is currently indicating a prominent reversal with a bullish candle pattern on the daily chart signifying strength and has potential to carry on the momentum still further upside in the coming days. The RSI also indicated a trend reversal from the oversold zone and has signaled a buy to improve the bias. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 240-260, keeping the stop loss near 185 level. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

BUY BATA | CMP: Rs 2,033 | TARGET: Rs 2,250-2,300 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,930

After the correction, the stock has taken support near the trendline support zone of 1,850 and has indicated a reversal to bottom out.

It has also picked up momentum and is currently past the significant 50-EMA level of 1965 to improve the bias. This has signified strength and potential for further upside move in the coming days. The RSI also has indicated a reversal and is going strong justifying our positive bias. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 2250-2300, keeping the stop loss near 1930 level. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

============================== Disclaimer: Vaishali Parekh is technical analyts at Prabhudas Lilladher. Views are personal

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 13 2021. 08:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.