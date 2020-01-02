Bajaj Fin, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank: How these Sensex stocks fared in 2019

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 14 per cent in CY19, while the Nifty50 and Nifty Bank indices added 12 and 18 per cent, respectively. However, the broader market underperformed thus giving a negative return for the second straight year.

Here's a look at how top three Sensex gainers of 2019 looked on charts - Bajaj Finance Ltd (BAJFINANCE): The level of Rs 2,988, which was the high in 2018, became the most crucial level in 2019. The moment this level was crossed, it did witness minor sell off; however, thereafter this level was never seen. The counter crossed a milestone by ...