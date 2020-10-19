Bank stocks in focus on good operational show by Federal, HDFC Bank in Q2

-
ALSO READ
Financial stocks crack; Nifty Bank tanks 4%; Axis Bank, SBI slide up to 5%
HDFC Bank Q2: Analysts see sub-20% profit growth despite lower provisions
HDFC Bank gains 2.5% on improved asset quality in Q2, 18% YoY jump in PAT
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank: Bank stocks look weak on technical charts. Stay away
Bank stocks in focus; Nifty Bank up 2%; Axis Bank, HDFC Bank rally up to 4%
-
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank and RBL Bank from the Nifty Bank index were up more than 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, City Union Bank, IDFC First Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were up in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.
At 10:14 am; Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices were up 2.6 per cent each, as against 0.95 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty50 index.
Shares of HDFC Bank were up 3 per cent to Rs 1,235 in intra-day trade after the country's largest private lender clocked an 18.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit on substantial growth in interest earnings and other income. That apart, the lender clocked stellar improvement in asset quality. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio to gross advances declined to 1.08 per cent in Q2FY21, from 1.38 per cent in Q2 FY20. The GNPAs were at 1.36 per cent at end of Q1FY21.
"Strong growth along with largely stable asset quality and standstill asset norms bodes well for HDFC Bank. Furthermore, higher collection efficiency at around 97 per cent in September 2020 would make restructuring non-meaningful," ICICI Securities said in a note.
"HDFC Bank has delivered strong growth amid a challenging macro environment, and business momentum is swiftly moving toward pre-COVID levels. Furthermore, the bank's operating performance remains steady, aided by healthy revenue growth and controlled opex," noted analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a post result update.
Meanwhile, shares of Federal Bank surged 6 per cent to Rs 55.65 on the BSE, after the bank reported a healthy operational performance led by stable business growth. The asset quality of the bank improved during the quarter. The gross NPAs declined to 2.84 per cent in Q2FY21, from 3.07 per cent in Q2 FY20. The GNPAs were at 2.96 per cent at end of Q1FY21. The net NPAs were at 0.99 per cent in September 2020, down from 1.59 per cent in September 2019. Its net NPAs were at 1.22 per cent in June 2020 (Q1FY21).
Operational performance stayed strong led by healthy other income growth, steady opex. However, higher provisioning impacted profit after tax at Rs 308 crore, down 36.2 per cent YoY. Net interest income grew 23 per cent YoY, to Rs 1,380 crore in Q2FY21.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU