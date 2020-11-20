Bear spread strategy on Asian Paints by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Buy Sun Pharma June Futures at Rs 496: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Derivative strategy on Cummins by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Nifty view and stock call by Vinay Rajani, HDFC Securities: Buy L&T, ONGC
Stock picks by Vaishali Parekh, Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy ICICI Bank, HDFC
Here's a Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
-
Buy Asian Paint 2160 Put at Rs 35 & simultaneously sell 2100 Put at Rs 14
Lot Size 300.
Cost of the strategy Rs 21 (Rs 6300 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 11700 If Asian Paint closes at or below 2100 till 26 November expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 2139
Rationale:
- Short build up is seen in the Asian Paints Futures’ where we have seen 10% rise in the Open Interest with price falling by 1.5%;
- Stock price has broken down on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closed at lowest level since 03 Nov;
- Short term trend of the stock turned negative where stock price has closed below its 21-day EMA;
- Oscillators like RSI and MFI are showing weakness in the stock.
========================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU