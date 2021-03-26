Bear spread strategy on Maruti Suzuki by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

-
Buy MARUTI APRIL 6,800 Put at Rs 244 & simultaneously sell 6,500 Put at Rs 124
Lot size: 100
Cost of the strategy: Rs 120 (Rs 12,000 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 18,000 If Maruti closes at or below 6,500 on 29 April expiry.
Breakeven point: Rs 6,680
Rationale:
-- Short build-up was seen in the Maruti Futures’ where we have seen 69 per cent (prov) rise in the Open Interest with price falling by 4 per cent.
-- The stock price has broken down from the upward slopping trendline, adjoining the lows of September 24, 2020 and February 26, 2021 on the daily chart
-- The stock price has broken down on the daily chart where it closed at lowest level since September 30, 2020 with higher volumes
-- Minus DI is placed above Plus DI while ADX line has crossed 20 levels, Indicating that the stock's momentum is in downtrend
-- Oscillators like RSI and MFI showing weakness in the stock
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
