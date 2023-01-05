JUST IN
RIL, ONGC: Will windfall tax hike dampen upside in oil-linked stocks?
Nifty, Bank Nifty exhibit a mixed bias, says Ravi Nathani
Vinay Rajani recommends to buy HCC, Nava as stocks crossed key resistances
TaMo, Maruti Suzuki: Auto stocks in tight spot amid diverse December sales
Mehul Kothari is bullish on Linde India, Saregama; check why
PSU Bank index rose the most in 2022. Will this trend continue in 2023?
F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread strategy on Bharat Forge
Metro Brands, Bayer Crop are ready for range breakout, says Mehul Kothari
Vinay Rajani recommends to hold longs on Nifty with a stop at 17,800
Sugar stocks to sweeten in 2023; Dwarikesh, Renuka can rally up to 37%
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Market Technicals Â» Daily Technical
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty in green as Asian indices climb; OMCs in focus
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Bears likely to get stronger below 17,960 on the Nifty, says Ravi Nathani

On the upside, the technical analyst sees 18,336 as the key resistance for the Nifty 50.

Topics
Nifty Outlook | Market technicals | Market trends

Ravi Nathani  |  Mumbai 

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Nifty 50

Last close: 18,042.95

Near Term: Keep a watch on the range of 17,990 - 17,960 as trade below this range would trigger negative bias on the index and bears will get stronger, as the next support expected post violation of this range would be between 17,880 – 17,825 / 17,650 – 17,475.

If any day, Index trades between 17,650 – 17,475 it would be treated as must buy for swing traders.

On the other hand, charts suggest that 18,336 plays a very important resistance as once it violates then the next resistance on charts could be expected around 18,450 / 18,650 / 18,764 / 19,165.

Expected Intraday Resistance Range: 18,100 / 18,130 / 18,180

Expected Intraday Support Range: 17,960 / 17,890 / 17,800

Bank Nifty

Last close: 42,958.80

Near & Short Term: Strong support is expected around 42,800, this could be the last hope for bulls in the near term as trade below 42,800 would open and create panic for longs.

Next support for Bank Nifty Index post 42,800 would be 42,336 / 42,000 & 41,800. On the flip side trade above 43,625 will trigger bulls back in action whereas 43,850 will play a very important resistance and a breakout level as close above 43,850 will set a new high for Bank Nifty to 44,780.

Expected Intraday Resistance Range: 43,409 / 43,625 / 44,000

Expected Intraday Support Range: 42,685 / 42,510 / 42,380 / 42,000 / 41,800

Nifty Auto

Last close: 12,512.05

Near Term: After a sharp correction of more than 10 per cent in the index, it is expected to consolidate between 12,700 – 12,140.

In between this range accumulation for swing traders could be expected therefore one shall be watchful and try to build long positions between 12,364 – 12,250 levels for the short term.

A basket of large & mid cap auto stocks should be in consideration in between the above-mentioned range.

Expected Intraday Resistance Range: 12,550 / 12,610 / 12,700

Expected Intraday Support Range: 12,472 / 12,445 / 12,364

Nifty Metal
Last close: 6,705.85

Near Term: Fake breakout above 6,850 would be considered as the Index has witnessed profit booking after a sharp up move of 11.50 per cent in six trading sessions, as the Index has closed with a negative bias on daily charts therefore next support is expected between 6,550 – 6,465, sell on rise with a strict stop loss of 6,910.

Expected Intraday Resistance Range: 6,772 / 6,835 / 6,910

Expected Intraday Support Range: 6,627 / 6,580 / 6,490

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nifty Outlook

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 08:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU