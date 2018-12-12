Beaten down stocks rally; Godawari Power, Indiabulls Venture up over 15%

-
Tata Steel BSL (formerly Bhushan Steel), Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Godawari Power & Ispat, Indiabulls Ventures, Hubtown, Aptech, Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL) and Manpasand Beverages were trading higher in the range of 15% to 20% on the BSE.
D B Realty, Mohata Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Fineotex Chemicals, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, Goa Carbon, Indiabulls Real Estate and TVS Electronics were up between 10% and 13%. Most of these stocks have corrected more than 50% from their respective 52-week high level on the BSE.
At 02:18 pm; the S&P BSE Midcap index (up 2.13% at 14,982) and the S&P BSE Smallcap index (up 2% at 14,337) were each trading 2% higher, as compared to 1.3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Around 150 stocks from the S&P BSE Allcap index were up more than 5% on Wednesday.
Given the recent state poll outcome, most experts expect more populist measures from the central and state governments ahead of the general elections. Analysts at Ambit Capital, for instance, expect the BJP to now provide tangible results of its crackdown on corruption and pump-prime the rural economy and the SMEs (small and medium enterprises). CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
|Price in Rs
|Company
|1-year high price (Rs)
|1-year low price (Rs)
|11/12/2018
|LTP
|% chg
|Tata Steel BSL
|76.15
|21.00
|32.85
|39.40
|19.9
|Indo Rama Synth.
|57.50
|15.65
|17.35
|20.80
|19.9
|Indiabulls Vent.
|819.95
|208.87
|338.70
|398.40
|17.6
|H D I L
|69.05
|17.55
|20.85
|24.50
|17.5
|Aptech
|388.10
|120.60
|160.40
|187.75
|17.1
|Manpasand Bever.
|498.85
|78.60
|81.70
|95.30
|16.6
|Godawari Power
|623.00
|182.20
|258.80
|301.35
|16.4
|Hubtown
|166.85
|35.90
|38.30
|44.20
|15.4
|D B Realty
|85.95
|15.90
|22.90
|25.90
|13.1
|Ansal Properties
|36.20
|9.65
|10.26
|11.50
|12.1
|Fineotex Chem
|106.05
|29.60
|36.15
|40.00
|10.7
|Marathon Nextgen
|334.75
|96.25
|101.20
|111.95
|10.6
|Mohota Indust.
|434.00
|58.00
|62.20
|68.60
|10.3
|Alankit
|88.65
|16.95
|19.05
|21.00
|10.2
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|215.55
|132.15
|183.75
|202.30
|10.1
|Indbull.RealEst.
|263.65
|68.65
|71.55
|78.70
|10.0
|Goa Carbon
|1215.40
|399.80
|473.35
|520.65
|10.0
|Avadh Sugar
|1117.95
|265.00
|365.45
|401.95
|10.0
|TVS Elec.
|557.00
|174.00
|177.85
|195.60
|10.0
