Nifty Auto zooms 3%. Check out the key technical levels for select stocks
Beaten down stocks rally; Godawari Power, Indiabulls Venture up over 15%

Tata Steel BSL, Indo Rama Synthetics, Hubtown, Aptech, HDIL and Manpasand Beverages were surging in the range of 15% to 20% on the BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Over a dozen beaten down stocks rallied by up to 20% on Wednesday after a two percentage point jump in mid and small-cap indices.

Tata Steel BSL (formerly Bhushan Steel), Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Godawari Power & Ispat, Indiabulls Ventures, Hubtown, Aptech, Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL) and Manpasand Beverages were trading higher in the range of 15% to 20% on the BSE.

D B Realty, Mohata Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Fineotex Chemicals, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, Goa Carbon, Indiabulls Real Estate and TVS Electronics were up between 10% and 13%. Most of these stocks have corrected more than 50% from their respective 52-week high level on the BSE.

At 02:18 pm; the S&P BSE Midcap index (up 2.13% at 14,982) and the S&P BSE Smallcap index (up 2% at 14,337) were each trading 2% higher, as compared to 1.3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Around 150 stocks from the S&P BSE Allcap index were up more than 5% on Wednesday.

Given the recent state poll outcome, most experts expect more populist measures from the central and state governments ahead of the general elections. Analysts at Ambit Capital, for instance, expect the BJP to now provide tangible results of its crackdown on corruption and pump-prime the rural economy and the SMEs (small and medium enterprises). CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT


Price in Rs
Company 1-year high price (Rs) 1-year low price (Rs) 11/12/2018 LTP % chg
Tata Steel BSL 76.15 21.00 32.85 39.40 19.9
Indo Rama Synth. 57.50 15.65 17.35 20.80 19.9
Indiabulls Vent. 819.95 208.87 338.70 398.40 17.6
H D I L 69.05 17.55 20.85 24.50 17.5
Aptech 388.10 120.60 160.40 187.75 17.1
Manpasand Bever. 498.85 78.60 81.70 95.30 16.6
Godawari Power 623.00 182.20 258.80 301.35 16.4
Hubtown 166.85 35.90 38.30 44.20 15.4
D B Realty 85.95 15.90 22.90 25.90 13.1
Ansal Properties 36.20 9.65 10.26 11.50 12.1
Fineotex Chem 106.05 29.60 36.15 40.00 10.7
Marathon Nextgen 334.75 96.25 101.20 111.95 10.6
Mohota Indust. 434.00 58.00 62.20 68.60 10.3
Alankit 88.65 16.95 19.05 21.00 10.2
Aditya Bir. Fas. 215.55 132.15 183.75 202.30 10.1
Indbull.RealEst. 263.65 68.65 71.55 78.70 10.0
Goa Carbon 1215.40 399.80 473.35 520.65 10.0
Avadh Sugar 1117.95 265.00 365.45 401.95 10.0
TVS Elec. 557.00 174.00 177.85 195.60 10.0

First Published: Wed, December 12 2018. 14:35 IST

