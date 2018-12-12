Beaten down stocks rally; Godawari Power, Indiabulls Venture up over 15%

Over a dozen beaten down stocks rallied by up to 20% on Wednesday after a two percentage point jump in mid and small-cap indices.

(formerly Bhushan Steel), Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Godawari Power & Ispat, Indiabulls Ventures, Hubtown, Aptech, (HDIL) and Manpasand Beverages were trading higher in the range of 15% to 20% on the BSE.

D B Realty, Mohata Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Fineotex Chemicals, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, Goa Carbon, Indiabulls Real Estate and TVS Electronics were up between 10% and 13%. Most of these stocks have corrected more than 50% from their respective 52-week high level on the BSE.

At 02:18 pm; the S&P index (up 2.13% at 14,982) and the S&P index (up 2% at 14,337) were each trading 2% higher, as compared to 1.3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Around 150 stocks from the S&P BSE Allcap index were up more than 5% on Wednesday.