The government and the (Sebi) on Tuesday assuaged fears of from the country on account of the new for (FPIs). Economic Affairs Secretary SC Garg said there was nothing new in the circular of April 10.

Garg asserted that the market regulator had extended the deadline of the circular last month until December and wondered why there was so much hue and cry about the proposed guidelines. said, "It is preposterous and highly irresponsible to claim that $75 billion of FPI investment will move out of the country because of Sebi’s circular issued in April 2018”.