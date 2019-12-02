Benefits of easy liquidity likely to be visible by end of FY20: R Sivakumar

R SIVAKUMAR, head (fixed income), Axis Mutual Fund, says some trends suggest another repo rate cut. But there is also evidence to suggest a rate cut is unlikely in the upcoming monetary policy.

In conversation with Hamsini Karthik, he says liquidity has improved significantly in the system, although more push from the government is needed to lift consumption. Edited excerpts: How much has liquidity improved over the past one year? Very tight liquidity crunch which we saw last year and possibly for almost two years after demonetisation has changed. We’ve had ...