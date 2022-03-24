'Better valuations, oil price fall will make Indian equities attractive'

-
ALSO READ
Credit Suisse downgrades India to underweight on soaring crude oil prices
Financial stocks to drive earnings growth of Nifty50 firms: Credit Suisse
Inflation, energy crisis, weak rupee may delay credit revival: Analysts
What's behind Indians' credit card spending surge in recent months?
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
-
Credit Suisse on Thursday said that Indian equities will look attractive if oil prices soften or valuations moderate further.
Earlier this month, Credit Suisse cut India's ratings while increasing its weightage for China.
Speaking at Credit Suisse's Asia Investment Conference, Dan Fineman, co-head of Asia Pacific, Securities Research, Credit Suisse, said the brokerage would like to upgrade India if an opportunity arises.
He said the credit and property cycles are nicely positioned.
India has been in a pronounced property downturn much of the past decade. The banking credit cycle bottomed around 2018 after bad loans started blowing up a decade ago.
"Now the banking sector is ready to expand its balance sheet. Property prices are cheap relative to incomes. From a 3-5 year view, there is potentially a very good growth story for India," said Fineman.
However, the valuations are steep. And there is no momentum as far as near term earnings upgrades are concerned. And oil prices have been rising.
"The elephant in the room is oil prices. If we had a negotiated settlement in Ukraine and oil prices drop $80-90 per barrel, India looks more appealing. High oil prices make everything worse in India," said Fineman.
He said high oil prices worsen inflation which was already problematic.
"It worsens the sensitivity to Fed rate hikes because India has to import more foreign capital to balance its balance of payments. What will make us turn positive in India will be two things, either singly or in combination. It is better valuation or better oil prices."
Regarding increasing weightage for China, Fineman said China has a moderate oil import bill though it is a net importer.
"It's import bills are manageable. China's exports dependence is lower than most other markets in the region, which means policymakers have more room to manoeuvre."
Recent volatility notwithstanding, China usually acts as low volatility, low beta market.
"If we look at the two dips in the recent past, the global financial crisis ( GFC) and the first couple of months of COVID. China held out than most markets. We have an ambitious GDP target. China always meets or beats that target by hook or crook," said Fineman.
However, Credit Suisse said it still has some concerns as earnings revisions have remained weak in China though the macro indicators have improved.
"This is an indicator potentially of low-quality GDP growth. If GDP is held up by infrastructure spending with low economic returns," said Fineman.
Fineman termed China vice-premier Liu He's recent statement on policy measures to support equity markets as a big positive.
"If nothing else it shows government cares about equities. That government views equities as an important economic variable, an economic tool. It says Beijing has our backs. And that is a positive indicator."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU