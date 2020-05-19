Bharti Infratel hits 2-month high; stocks zooms 79% from March low

Shares of continued their northward journey and rose 5 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday to hit a two-month high of Rs 217.50 on expectation that the company’s margins would revert to 50–52 per cent from the current quarter (Q1FY21).

The stock was trading at its highest level since March 16, 2020. It has zoomed 79 per cent in the past two months from Rs 121 on March 19, as compared to 7.8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

is a provider of tower and related infrastructure, and deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. The company’s consolidated portfolio consists of over 90,000 telecom towers.

Bharti Infratel, in which Bharti Airtel has 53.5 per cent stake, owns and operates over 40,000 towers. It holds 42 per cent in Indus Towers, which is a tri-partite joint venture (JV) between Bharti Infratel, Vodafone, and Vodafone Idea in the ratio 42:42:11.

In the January-March quarter (Q4FY20), reported weak results with Rs 193 crore worth of provisions against bad debt pulling down EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin by 420bps sequentially.