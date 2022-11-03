JUST IN
Global Health IPO subscribed 26%; Five Star IPO to open on Nov 7

The IPO of Bikaji Foods subscribed 67 per cent on Thursday, the first day of the issue

Global Health IPO subscribed 26%

The initial public offering (IPO) of Global Health, the company which owns the “Medanta” chain of hospitals was subscribed 26 per cent on Thursday, the first day of the issue. The institutional portion was subscribed 54 per cent, wealthy investor portion was subscribed 18 per cent, and the retail portion by 12 per cent. The Rs 2,205-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,705 crore. They raised Rs 661 crore via anchor allotment.

As many as 52 investors subscribed to the IPO through the anchor book including the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Nomura Trust, and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board among others.

Five Star IPO to open on Nov 7

Non-banking finance company Five Star Business Finance’s ~1,960-crore IPO will open for public subscription on November 9. The three-day IPO of the firm will conclude on November 11.

Bikaji Foods IPO subscribed 67%

The IPO of Bikaji Foods subscribed 67 per cent on Thursday, the first day of the issue. The institutional investor portion was subscribed by 1 per cent, the wealthy investor portion by 58 per cent.

The company has priced its IPO between Rs 285 to Rs 300 per share. The IPO is an offer for sale worth Rs 881 crore. Bikaji foods are the second fastest growing company in the Indian organised snacks market according to an F&S Report. As of June 30, 2022, the company has operations across 23 states and four union territories, and exported its products to 21 international countries, including countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Fusion microfinance subscribed 12 per cent on day 2

The initial public offer (IPO) of Fusion microfinance was subscribed by 29 per cent on Thursday, the second of the issue. The institutional investor portion was unsubscribed, the wealthy investor portion was subscribed by 61 per cent, and the retail investor portion by 31 per cent. The Rs 1,103.99 crore IPO is priced between Rs 350 to 368 per share. Earlier in the week the company allotted shares worth Rs 331 crore to 17 anchor investors. The company provides financial services to women entrepreneurs belonging to the economically and socially deprived sections.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 21:29 IST

