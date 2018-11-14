BIS asks gold buyers to trust Hallmark over brand or jeweller

After years of asking jewellers to ‘Hallmark’ the gold they sell, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has turned its attention to the consumer. Be it in the coins or the jewellery they purchase, the Bureau is asking them to check for its trademark.

It has launched a campaign across print, television and digital media training buyers to look for the mark and also emphasising that no matter where one buys from, trust resides in the Hallmark and not the brand or the jeweller. “This time the theme is strong, because there is a series of advertisements. Earlier ...