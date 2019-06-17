Bitcoin climbs to one-year high on Facebook cryptocurrencies pact report

climbed past $9,000, to its highest since May 2018, as reports that is due to unveil a digital currency added to optimism that are becoming more widely adopted by mainstream finance.

The largest digital currency rose as much as 9.4 per cent from late Friday and traded at $9,215 at 9:30 am London time. Rival coins also climbed: Litecoin was up 5 per cent and Ethereum rose 5.5 per cent.

Crypto-linked stocks also rose in Asia, with Remixpoint jumping 6 per cent. Monex Group and Ceres ended the day advancing at least 2 per cent in Tokyo while Vidente Co. climbed 2.7 per cent in Seoul.

is up about 150% in 2019 and the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index has doubled in value amid a slew of companies looking to deepen their offering of services. Some investors have said the latest reports detailing Facebook’s plans to launch a digital currency as soon as Monday are pushing people toward Bitcoin.