Blue-chip stocks account for more than 90% of Udhhav Thackeray's portfolio

Five blue-chip stocks account for more than 90 per cent of Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray’s portfolio of listed shares. Technology has the biggest exposure, with accounting for Rs 1.9 crore of his Rs 2.9-crore portfolio.

Others in the top five list are Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Birla Corporation, and

ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis: Biggest wealth fund faces record $37-bn withdrawal

The affidavit on the election commission website was filed as part of his nomination for the Legislative Council election. The election is scheduled for May 21.

There were 32 companies in total. Business Standard considered holdings held in his name and in the name of Rashmi Udhhav Thackeray.

Companies with a lower weighting in the portfolio include ADF Foods Industries, Reliance Communication, Reliance Power, Gayatri Highways, and HFCL. There are also government companies, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.