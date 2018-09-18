BoB, Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, HCL Tech among top stocks to track

Below is the list of top stocks that may remain on investors’radar in today's session -

BoB, Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank: Shares of the three lenders are likely to remain in focus after the government on Monday proposed to create the country’s third-largest bank by amalgamating Mumbai-based Dena Bank and Bengaluru-based Vijaya Bank with much larger Bank of Baroda (BoB) in an all-stock deal. The banks’ boards are expected to meet in 10 days to take a call.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on September 17 confirmed a cut in its production schedule at the Castle Bromwich plant manufacturing Jaguar cars in the West Midlands region of England due to "continuing headwinds" impacting the British car industry.

Idea Cellular: According to news reports, the board of Vodafone Idea has approved the merger of its unit Aditya Birla Telecom (ABTL) with itself, moving a step closer towards monetizing the company's 11.15 per cent stake in Indus Towers to pare debt.

Avenue Supermarts: The company said in a BSE filing that it has issued Commercial Papers of Rs 70 crore on September 17, 2018.

Gujarat Gas: It has received authorisation from PNGRB for local natural gas distribution for the Narmada district in Gujarat. The company has been granted infrastructure exclusivity till 2043 and marketing exclusivity till 2026.

HCL Tech: The company's Rs 40 billion buyback starts today. The Noida-based company announced a buyback of up to 2.61 per cent at Rs 1,100 per equity share for an amount of up to Rs 40 billion. The offer closes on October 3.





Mcleod Russel: The compaany will dispose its Assam’s Bargang tea estate to Amgoorie India for Rs 59.65 crore and Harchurah estate to Goodricke group for Rs 31.64 crore. Aurionpro Solutions to provide its cash management platform to Sudan based Bank of Khartoum’s UAE and Bahrain’s branches.

Bank of Maharashtra: Sebi rejects the lender's request to set-off accumulated losses worth Rs 2,543.7 crore from its share premium account.

GMR Infrastructure: The firm is looking to monetise land parcels around the Hyderabad international airport, which it owns and operates. The company has formed a strategy to develop logistics parks, a commercial centre and retail hub on the airport city land. GMR has 1,400 acres of land around the airport.