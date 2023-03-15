JUST IN
Brent crude oil slides to below one-year low, gold climbs over 1%

Brent crude fell $3.20, or 4.1 per cent, to $74.25 a barrel after touching $74.01 for its lowest since December 2021

Oil extended its slide on Wednesday, falling 5 per cent and hitting its lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery.

Brent crude fell $3.20, or 4.1 per cent, to $74.25 a barrel after touching $74.01 for its lowest since December 2021. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $2.86, or 4 per cent, at $68.47, having also hit its lowest since December 2021.

Gold rallies

Gold prices climbed over 1 per cent to their highest since early February as a fresh crisis in the banking sector turned investors away from seemingly riskier assets and drove them to the safety of bullion.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 23:36 IST

