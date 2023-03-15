Brent crude oil slides to below one-year low, gold climbs over 1%

-
ALSO READ
Crude oil prices can rise up to $110 a barrel in 2023, say analysts
Support for Gold moves higher to Rs 50,800; MCX Silver may test Rs 63,900
Pivot point at 50,350 for MCX Gold this week; Silver may see volatility
MCX Gold, Silver futures likely to trade rangebound this week
MCX Gold, Silver futures may stay rangebound; check key levels here
-
Oil extended its slide on Wednesday, falling 5 per cent and hitting its lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery.
Brent crude fell $3.20, or 4.1 per cent, to $74.25 a barrel after touching $74.01 for its lowest since December 2021. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $2.86, or 4 per cent, at $68.47, having also hit its lowest since December 2021.
Gold rallies
Gold prices climbed over 1 per cent to their highest since early February as a fresh crisis in the banking sector turned investors away from seemingly riskier assets and drove them to the safety of bullion.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 23:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU