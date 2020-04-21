Brent price crash adds to oil chaos even as OPEC+ rushes to cut output

The historic fall of the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to minus $37 a barrel on Monday created panic in the oil and financial across the globe as the widely accepted benchmark plunged more than 20 per cent to below $20 a barrel on a volatile Tuesday.



India’s basket, in value terms, is one third at $20, as against the $60.6 a barrel it averaged in 2019-20. The country, which imports about 80 per cent of its oil needs, gives 25 per cent weight to Brent and the rest 75 per cent to Dubai-Oman, which is expected to fall further on Wednesday.



Global demand for was already declining because of an economic slowdown, but lockdowns across the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic worsened the situation. According to the International Energy Agency, global oil demand will plunge by a record 9 million barrels a day on average in 2020, erasing almost a decade’s worth of growth.



“April is expected to be the bleakest month for the industry, with demand set to plummet by 29 million barrels a day compared with the same month last year,” said the IEA in its report.



This week’s fall in prices comes despite OPEC+ agreeing to reduce oil production by 9.7 mbpd for May and June. They gradually plan to ease the curb to 7.7 mbpd between July and December 2020, and to 5.8 mbpd till April 2022 to stabilise prices. This is expected to reduce some surplus in the market by the end of 2020.



Though India is the third-biggest oil importer and could gain from the fall in global price, prices of products in India are linked to their own benchmarks. Besides, the rupee at 76.63 to a dollar is a worry for oil refiners.



Each one rupee depreciation results in 55-56 paise increase in product price if everything remains the same. Only 40-50 per cent of product price is the cost of crude, with remaining being taxes.



India, nevertheless, is planning to fill up its 5.33 million tonne of strategic reserves at Vishakhapatnam, Mangalore, and Padur.





According to Premasish Das Executive, director, oil midstream and downstream, IHS Markit, the change in global oil demand and inventory levels and compliance from OPEC+ producers are possibly the most important determinants for the oil market now. “Oil demand and its recovery will be dependent on various factors, including how and when the pandemic will come to an end, what would be the rippling impact on the economies and most importantly how governments respond to the Covid-19 and economic issues. Compliance from the OPEC+ producers will become more important when demand recovery starts, which we currently expect would happen in the second half of this year,” said Das.



Brent are expected to be in the $25-30 range for the second quarter while increasing marginally in the last 2 quarters of 2020. “The gigantic inventory build-ups and lack of storage facilities would also put pressure on prices. Overall the Brent could average $30-35 in 2020, with a strong downward bias,” said Miren Lodha, director, CRISIL Research on