Britannia likely to sustain double-digit volume growth, say analysts

After a robust September quarter show and a continuing of 10-12 per cent volume growth in the past four quarters, some brokerages had been sceptical about the ability of Britannia Industries to maintain the current run rate. However, despite the high base, others believe new product launches and capacity expansion are likely to support volume growth in the coming quarters.

Analysts at Edelweiss Securities indicated the company had readied at least 25 launches, including product enhancements in some categories, over the next two years. Abneesh Roy of Edelweiss Securities expects ...