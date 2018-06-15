Broker-backed AMCs look for more individual investor inflow

Broker-backed asset management companies (AMCs) are widening their reach with banking tie-ups, more branches and sales presence, for more inflow from individual investors. Individual (retail in financial parlance) participation in the mutual fund sector has been growing.

Retail assets are now a fourth of funds’ assets under management (AUM) —Rs 5.3 trillion worth at end-March, 33 per cent higher than the previous year. Typically, banks enter into tie-ups with AMCs when they have a longer track record. Motilal Oswal AMC, incorporated in 2008, is in the process of entering into ...