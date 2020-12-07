Broking houses shares in focus; Geojit zooms 20%, Angel Broking surges 17%

-
ALSO READ
Angel Broking surges 17% on highest-ever quarterly profit in Q2
Angel Broking makes a weak debut, lists at 10% discount against issue price
Angel Broking IPO: Here's how to check share allotment status
Angel Broking up 29% in 2 days post Q2 results; trades above issue price
Angel Broking gains 17% after Kuwait Investment Authority buys 0.53% stake
-
Geojit Financial Services was locked in 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 57.75, also its 52-week high on the BSE on the back of heavy volumes. The stock has rallied 44 per cent in the past three days. The trading volumes on the counter jumped over five-times with a combined 4.3 million shares changing hands. There were pending buy orders for 300,000 shares on the NSE and BSE.
Shares of Angel Broking soared 17 per cent to Rs 407, its highest level since listing on October 5, 2020. The company, on Friday, said its overall average daily turnover (ADTO) has grown by 416 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,260 billion in the month of November 2020. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, ADTO rose 17.5 per cent, it said.
The retail turnover market share on overall equity increased by 958 basis points to 15.4 per cent in November from 5.9 per cent in November 2019 and 78 basis points MoM from 14.7 per cent in October 2020. The company’s client basis, during the November month, saw growth of 92.9 per cent YoY at 2.97 million, it said.
Angel Broking is one of the largest retail broking houses in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to its clients under the brand “Angel Broking”.
For the July-September quarter (Q2FY21), Angel Broking had reported the highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 74.6 crore against Rs 48.3 crore in June quarter of the current fiscal (Q1FY21).
Among other stocks, Motilal Oswal Securities was up 5 per cent to Rs 676 in intra-day trade, while ICICI Securities and 5paisa Capital were up 2 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 45,154 points, at 10:32 am.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU