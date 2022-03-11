BSE extends rally, zooms 52% in 10 days; stock hits record high

-
Shares of BSE Ltd hit a record high of Rs 2,848.40 after they rallied 8.7 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday's intra-day trade.
At 10:08 am, the stock traded 6.5 per cent higher at Rs 2,789 as against a 0.5 per cent gain on the Nifty50 index. In the past 10 trading sessions, the stock has zoomed 52 per cent, as compared to a 2.5 per cent rise on the benchmark index.
In the past one week, the market price of BSE has rallied 35 per cent after the company fixed March 22, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of determining the names of shareholders who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held by the shareholders of the company.
The board of directors of BSE on February 8, 2022 had approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1.
In the past six months, the stock price of BSE has more-than-doubled or has advanced 123 per cent on the back of strong operational performance. In comparison, the Nifty50 index was down 5 per cent. On a one-year time-frame, the stock has skyrocketed 370 per cent as against a 9 per cent gain on the benchmark index.
For October-December quarter (Q3FY22), BSE had reported 86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 58.6 crore. The company’s revenues from operations grew 60 per cent YoY to Rs 192.7 crore during the quarter. The strong growth was driven by a 44 per cent jump in average daily turnover (ADTV) in the equity cash segment to Rs 5,217 crore. The ADTV for the equity derivatives and currency derivatives segments rose 23 per cent to Rs 2.47 trillion and 29 per cent to Rs 27,124 crore, respectively.
