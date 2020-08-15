BSE signs pact with Gujarat govt's iHub to help start-ups raise capital

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat put under lockdown till March 31 to stem spread of coronavirus
Gujarat govt's debt swells by Rs 28,000 cr in 2019 to Rs 2.4 trn: Dy CM
Gujarat Pipavav Port surges 5% post Q4 nos; consolidated PAT slips 9% YoY
Gujarat warns staff against 'malicious' social media campaign on pay hike
No leave for police as personnel necessary during Unlock-1: Gujarat govt
-
Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it has joined hands with iHub, an incubation set-up established by the Gujarat government, to encourage and support start-ups in raising capital.
Besides, the exchange will offer multiple benefits in terms of gaining visibility, branding, credibility and unlocking the value, the BSE said in a statement.
“Through this association with iHub, (government of Gujarat) we believe we can offer a favourable ecosystem for the start-ups to raise capital and succeed,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU