BSE signs pact with Gujarat govt's iHub to help start-ups raise capital

Oil slips below $45 on rising supply, demand doubts due to Covid-19
Press trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it has joined hands with iHub, an incubation set-up established by the Gujarat government, to encourage and support start-ups in raising capital.

Besides, the exchange will offer multiple benefits in terms of gaining visibility, branding, credibility and unlocking the value, the BSE said in a statement.

“Through this association with iHub, (government of Gujarat) we believe we can offer a favourable ecosystem for the start-ups to raise capital and succeed,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the BSE.
First Published: Sat, August 15 2020. 00:44 IST

