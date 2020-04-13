Bull spread strategy on Escorts by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Technical recommendations by HDFC Securities: Buy Kansai Nerolac, Escorts
Technical calls from HDFC Securities: Buy GSPL, Navin Flourines
Nifty view and stock picks by HDFC Securities: Buy Alkem Lab, Phoenix Mills
Technical calls from HDFC Securities: Buy Bajaj Finserv, Indraprastha Gas
Technical calls by HDFC Securities: Buy Jubilant Foodworks, TCI Express
-
Bull Spread strategy on Escorts
Buy ESCORTS APRIL 700 Call at Rs 48 & simultaneously sell 740 call at Rs 35
Lot Size: 1,100.
Cost of the strategy: Rs 13 (Rs 14,300 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 29,700 if Escorts closes at or above 740 on April expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 713
Rationale:
-- Long build-up is seen in the Escorts Futures’ where we have seen 14 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price moving up by 7 per cent.
-- The stock price has given breakout on the daily chart by closing above the resistance level of 676
-- Primary trend of the stock is positive where the stock price is trading above its all important moving averages
-- RSI Oscillators has reached above the level of 50, indicating sustainability of the bullish trend
-- Auto, as a sector, looking good for the short-term
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC securities. Views are personal.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU