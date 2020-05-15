JUST IN
Bull Spread strategy on Lupin by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Primary trend of the stock is positive where stock price is trading above its 100 and 200-day SMA

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Bull Spread strategy on Lupin

Buy Lupin 860 Call at Rs 36 & simultaneously sell 900 call at Rs 21

Lot Size: 700

Cost of the strategy: Rs 15 (Rs 10,500 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 17,500 If Lupin closes at or above 900 on May expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 875

Rationale:

-- Long build up is seen in Lupin Futures’ where we have seen 2 per cent(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price moving up by 2.8 per cent

-- Primary trend of the stock is positive where stock price is trading above its 100 and 200-day SMA.

-- The stock price is taking support at 20-day SMA and has been trading above its 20-day simple moving average since 01 April 2020

-- RSI Oscillators is placed over 60 level while MACD is trading above the central line Indicating bullish set up for the stock

Pharma as a sector looking good on the chart

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views are personal.
First Published: Fri, May 15 2020. 08:17 IST

