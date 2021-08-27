Bull Spread strategy on M&M Financial by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Buy M&M FIN 160 CALL at Rs 5.10 and simultaneously sell 170 CALL at Rs 2.40



Lot Size: 4000



Cost of the strategy: Rs 2.7 (Rs 10,800 per strategy)



Maximum profit: Rs 29,200 if M&M Financial closes at or above 170 on 30 Sept expiry



Breakeven Point: Rs 162.7

Rationale:



> We have seen a long build-up in M&M Fin Futures, with a 16% (Prov) rise in the Open Interest and price rise by 6%.

> Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 15-June-2021, 14-July-2021 and 06-Aug-2021 with higher volumes.

> Short term trend of the stock turned positive when it closed above its 10-and 20-day EMA.

> RSI and MFI Oscillators are placed above 50 and slopping upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend



Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.