Bumper listing for GR Infra at 2x the issue price, Clean Science up 76%

-
ALSO READ
Indigo Paints or Home First Finance, which IPO is a safe investment bet?
GR Infraprojects IPO: Here's all you need to know about the issue
Clean Science makes robust debut, lists at 98% premium over issue price
IPO watch: G R Infraprojects subscribed 2.3 times, Clean Science by 1.7x
IPO Watch: G R Infraprojects subscribed six times on Day-2
-
GR Infraprojects and Clean Science and Technology clocked stellar gains during their stock market debut on Monday.
GR Infra, a road construction company, saw its shares end at Rs 1,747, up 2.1 times over its issue price of Rs 837. While that of Clean Science, specialty chemical manufacturer, rose 76 per cent to end at Rs 1585.2 as compared to its IPO price of Rs 900.
GR Infra’s listing day gains were best this year after Indigo Paints, while the surge in Clean Science is now the fourth best after the aforementioned two companies and MTAR Technologies.
The listing day surge comes a week before the listing of India’s first unicorn company Zomato.
IPOs of GR Infra and Clean Science had attracted bids worth Rs 1.73 trillion. GR Infra’s IPO was subscribed 103 times, while Clean Science’s had garnered 95 times subscription.
Out of the 25 IPOs this year, 19 companies now have delivered gains on their listing day. Of the remaining six, shares of three companies have recovered and currently trade above their Issue price and the other three trade just marginally below their issue price.
The IPOs of both GR Infra and Clean Science were secondary share sale by promoters. After the strong debut, GR Infra has a market cap of Rs 16,900 crore, while Clean Science is valued at Rs 16,838 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU