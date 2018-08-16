Buy Amara Raja Batteries, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, says Religare Broking

-
Top trading ideas by Religare Broking:
Amara Raja Batteries
Rec: BUY
Last Close: Rs 847.35
Initiation range: Rs 835-845
Target: Rs 910
Stop loss: Rs 810
Amara Raja Batteries has been witnessing consolidation in a broader range i.e. 700-900 for last two years. It tested the lower band of the same in July 2018 and rebounding gradually since then. Today i.e. August 14, it has surged strongly with the decent rise in volume and ended near day’s high. All indications are in the favour of retesting upper band of the consolidation range or even surpassing the same this time.
We advise accumulating fresh in the given range.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation
Rec: BUY
Last Close: Rs 658.20
Initiation range: Rs 645-655
Target: Rs 710
Stop loss: Rs 630
DHFL has witnessed breakout today i.e. on Aug 14, supported with a significant rise in volume, after spending nearly three months or so in a consolidation range, closer to its support zone of multiple moving averages viz. 50 and 100 EMA on a daily chart. Its chart pattern combined with confirmation indicators are clearly pointing towards fresh momentum. Traders can create fresh longs in the given range.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Rec: BUY
Last Close: Rs 2,278.45
Initiation range: Rs 2,270-2,280
Target: Rs 2,400
Stop loss: Rs 2,215
Dr Reddy's, after breakout from its consolidation zone, has retraced marginally of late and has formed a base around its price support level around 2025. It has again rebounded swiftly from thereon and found support around the support zone of 200 EMA on daily chart. We believe it’s an excellent buying opportunity especially for those who have missed it earlier.
Oil India
Rec: SELL AUGUST FUTURES
Last Close: Rs 209.20
Initiation range: Rs 210-212
Target: Rs 192
Stop loss: Rs 220
Oil India has witnessed a sharp plunge today i.e. August 14 from its distribution pattern and likely to remain under pressure in the coming days. Considering the chart pattern and overall downtrend, we suggest creating fresh shorts on any intraday bounce in the given range.
