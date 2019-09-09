Can Fin Homes surges nearly 4% after Canara Bank invites bid to sell stake

Shares of gained as much as 3.75 per cent to Rs 406.45 apiece on the BSE in the morning deals on Monday after the parent firm invited bids to sell 30 per cent stake in the housing finance company.

Bids have been invited through merchant bankers for sale of 3,99,30,365 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, constituting 29.99 per cent, said on Friday in a regulatory filing.

The decision to invite bids comes ahead of amalgamation of Syndicate Bank with

Last year, Canara Bank had called off move to divest entire shareholding in housing finance subsidiary after receiving lower than expected price quotation, said a PTI report.

At 11:22 am, shares of were trading 2.58 per cent higher at Rs 401.95 apiece on the BSE. A total of 2,15,861 shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE in the trade so far. Canara Bank was trading nearly a per cent higher at Rs 193.25 apiece.

In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading 192 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 37,173.87 levels.