JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

'Valuation in certain pockets of the market is looking elevated'

Jubilant FoodWorks shares surge 5% to hit a fresh record high
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Can Reliance Industries' stock hit Rs 3,000 mark? Here's what charts say

As per the weekly chart, the counter looks highly bullish till Rs 2000 level is defended. It also indicates a substantial rally is likely to emerge once the counter crosses a minor hurdle of Rs 2,520

Topics
Reliance Industries | Buzzing stocks | Stocks in focus

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Industries (RIL) has been among the best performing stocks since the markets hit their low in March 2020 - rising from around Rs 875 levels then to Rs 2,315 now.

The rally has been fuelled by the company's ability to attract marquee global investors - first in its telecom business vertical, Jio Platforms, and now in the retail arm. Most brokerages have been bullish on the stock and see more headroom given the debt free status of the company and the possible stake sale in the retail venture. "We see capital allocation, execution and de-gearing as key to the next leg of ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 10:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU