Capital Goods index surges 3%; L&T, Honeywell Automation hit record highs

Shares of companies were in focus on Monday with the S&P index surging nearly 3 per cent intra-day on the BSE. The index hit 52-week high on expectation of pick up in investment activities.

At 12:27 pm, the index was up 2.6 per cent as compared to a 0.73 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The index, which was the biggest gainer among sectoral indices, touched an intra-day high of 20,209 levels - its highest since February 2, 2018.

Among individual stocks, India and were up 11 per cent and 5 per cent respectively, while Siemens, Thermax, (L&T), Bharat Electronics and SKF India were up in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent. Of these, India and were trading at their respective record highs on the BSE.

Since May 20 -- the day predicted majority for BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- the index has rallied 14 per cent, as compared to a 4.7 per cent rise in the benchmark index. On May 23, led-NDA recorded a landslide victory by securing 350 of 543 seats.

"The government/public sector has continued to drive and capacity creation in the past few years. Early signs of uptick are now visible in the private sector, especially in hydrocarbon, steel, cement amongst others," analysts at Antique Stock Broking said.

While the uptick in sentiment could benefit companies like L&T, Siemens, ABB, CG Power, and BEML, possible trade war, cut in spending to contain fiscal deficit and project delays may alter the uptick in capex, the brokerage firm added.

Analysts at believe that order book for companies such as L&T, KEC International, ABB India, and KEI Industries look visibly strong based on Q4FY19 results and supported by stable revenue expectation.

"Currently, order book mix largely comprises of government orders as private is yet to pick up. However, within government, large orders are from the sector covering roads, railways, and water but missing in the T&D sector. As capacity utilization level of manufacturing companies increase towards 80 per cent from the current 74-76 per cent, private capex is expected to rise," it said.

Similarly, analysts at believe that is well-placed to benefit from several big-ticket projects, as it satisfies all basic requirements including balance-sheet size, strong track record, technical expertise and adequate liquidity to bid for such projects.

It expects to report strong order inflow over the next couple of years led by multiple high value orders including Bharatmala Pariyojana, SagarMala, bullet train and Metro rail.