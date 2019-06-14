Capital may not come cheap for YES Bank amid cloud over asset quality

When little is going in favour of YES Bank, an adverse report by UBS Securities accentuated concerns on the bank’s asset quality. It took the stock price to a fresh low of Rs 117 apiece — close to the level at which it traded more than three years ago.

With a 50 per cent depletion in its stock price since its March quarter (Q4) results were published on April 26, all eyes will now be on how soon the lender can raise Rs 3,000 crore of capital. At 8.4 per cent common equity tier-1 ratio, YES Bank’s capital adequacy is dismal. Fund infusion is, therefore, critical ...