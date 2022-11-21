Carlyle Group sells Rs 607 crore shares in logistics firm Delhivery

The on Monday sold shares worth Rs 607 crore in logistics firm . The investment company belonging to the major sold 18.4 million shares at Rs 330 apiece.

Morgan Stanley picked up about 4.9 million shares for Rs 160 crore, data provided by showed.

The six-month post-initial public offering (IPO) lock in on shares of ended on November 20. Over the past two weeks, tech companies such as Nykaa, and have seen significant selling by their pre- shareholders following the end of the lock in period.

Meanwhile, PE firm Lighthouse is expected to sell shares worth another Rs 335 of shares on Tuesday, as per reports.