Carlyle Group sells Rs 607 crore shares in logistics firm Delhivery

-
ALSO READ
Delhivery posts Rs 120 crore loss in Q4; should you sell or hold the stock?
Cloud, security to be priority even if recession hits US: Morgan Stanley
Delhivery makes listless debut; opens 1% higher against issue price
Nykaa Q1 revenue may rise 33% YoY, profit could jump on low base: Analysts
Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Are these stocks worth your money post Q1 results?
-
The Carlyle Group on Monday sold shares worth Rs 607 crore in logistics firm Delhivery. The investment company belonging to the private equity major sold 18.4 million shares at Rs 330 apiece.
Morgan Stanley picked up about 4.9 million shares for Rs 160 crore, data provided by stock exchanges showed.
The six-month post-initial public offering (IPO) lock in on shares of Delhivery ended on November 20. Over the past two weeks, tech companies such as Nykaa, Paytm and Policybazaar have seen significant selling by their pre-IPO shareholders following the end of the lock in period.
Meanwhile, PE firm Lighthouse is expected to sell shares worth another Rs 335 of Nykaa shares on Tuesday, as per reports.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 21:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU