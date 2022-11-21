JUST IN
Carlyle Group sells Rs 607 crore shares in logistics firm Delhivery

The six-month post-initial public offering (IPO) lock in on shares of Delhivery ended on November 20

The Carlyle Group on Monday sold shares worth Rs 607 crore in logistics firm Delhivery. The investment company belonging to the private equity major sold 18.4 million shares at Rs 330 apiece.

Morgan Stanley picked up about 4.9 million shares for Rs 160 crore, data provided by stock exchanges showed.

The six-month post-initial public offering (IPO) lock in on shares of Delhivery ended on November 20. Over the past two weeks, tech companies such as Nykaa, Paytm and Policybazaar have seen significant selling by their pre-IPO shareholders following the end of the lock in period.

Meanwhile, PE firm Lighthouse is expected to sell shares worth another Rs 335 of Nykaa shares on Tuesday, as per reports.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 21:39 IST

