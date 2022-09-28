CGD firms: Mahanagar Gas, IGL, Adani Total may add another 16%, charts show

Shares of City Gas Distributions (CGD) were in focus lately, as they awaited an outcome report from the government-appointed panel, headed by former planning commission member Kirit S Parikh.



Even as the panel sought more time to submit its report, shares of CGDs were seen trading with robust gains yet again on Wednesday. According to sources, the panel has sought more time as it does a tightrope walk of striking a balance between the expectations of producers and consumers.





According to the oil ministry order, the Kirit panel has been asked to recommend a fair price to end-consumers and also suggest a "market-oriented, transparent and reliable pricing regime for India's long-term vision for ensuring a gas-based economy."