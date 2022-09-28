JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Are IT stocks a good contrarian bet from a one-year perspective?
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

CGD firms: Mahanagar Gas, IGL, Adani Total may add another 16%, charts show

Shares of gas distribution companies have being in focus on expectations of rise in demand, coupled with a favourable outcome from the Kirit Parikh report.

Topics
Mahanagar Gas | IGL | City Gas Distribution

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

gas, gas price
gas, gas price

Shares of City Gas Distributions (CGD) were in focus lately, as they awaited an outcome report from the government-appointed panel, headed by former planning commission member Kirit S Parikh.

Even as the panel sought more time to submit its report, shares of CGDs were seen trading with robust gains yet again on Wednesday. According to sources, the panel has sought more time as it does a tightrope walk of striking a balance between the expectations of producers and consumers.

According to the oil ministry order, the Kirit panel has been asked to recommend a fair price to end-consumers and also suggest a "market-oriented, transparent and reliable pricing regime for India's long-term vision for ensuring a gas-based economy." READ MORE

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 12:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.